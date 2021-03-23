Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Post $1.99 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $10.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $12.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.97.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,270,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,256,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.00. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $181.18 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

