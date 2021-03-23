Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 609,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

