The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 112.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,368,066 shares of company stock worth $251,311,691 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.90. The company had a trading volume of 730,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,175,570. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $342.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.70, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.79.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

