GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

