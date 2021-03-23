Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,061,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,916. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

