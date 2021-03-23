Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 158 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,514. The company has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $183.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

