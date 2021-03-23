BTU Protocol Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $55.56 million and $886.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00024132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.82 or 0.00615688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00066982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023327 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

