Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,291,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,890,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,978,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $15.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,054.00. 61,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,985. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,066.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,775.37. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

