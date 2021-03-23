39,200 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,040,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,024,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,278,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,351,000 after acquiring an additional 127,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,725,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.96. 7,543,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,258,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.79 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

