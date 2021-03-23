CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of CDK Global worth $35,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. 894,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,246. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

