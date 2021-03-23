Laffer Tengler Investments Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Laffer Tengler Investments decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,606,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,638,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $141.27 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.