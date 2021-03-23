Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 246,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,750. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

