Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells 1,852 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TGT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.01. The stock had a trading volume of 219,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,337. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average of $172.49. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

