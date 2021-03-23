Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get Bank First alerts:

BFC stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.72. 7,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bank First has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank First will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank First by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bank First by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank First by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bank First by 21,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Read More: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank First (BFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.