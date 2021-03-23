Patientory (PTOY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.31 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 67.6% against the US dollar. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $3.31 million and $5,446.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00049223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.08 or 0.00615763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00066895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023381 BTC.

Patientory Profile

PTOY is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

