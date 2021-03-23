Vancity Investment Management Ltd Takes $6.23 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. 737,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

