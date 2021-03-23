Vancity Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,000. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

Shares of TT stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average of $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $169.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

