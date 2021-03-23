Precept Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Precept Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155,500 shares during the period. Aptose Biosciences makes up 0.8% of Precept Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Precept Management LLC’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTO. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $12,400,000. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% in the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after buying an additional 912,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 527,501 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 5,646,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,453. The firm has a market cap of $326.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.