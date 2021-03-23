Precept Management LLC Lowers Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Precept Management LLC lessened its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. HEICO makes up approximately 2.5% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Precept Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 117,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.18.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.97. 311,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.12. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

