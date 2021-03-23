ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 13,846 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after buying an additional 437,860 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

