ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 673 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SJW Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. 143,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.89. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJW. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.