51,980 Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Acquired by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,232,000. LendingTree comprises approximately 2.9% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of LendingTree as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LendingTree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,044. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.85. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREE. Northland Securities cut LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.15.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

