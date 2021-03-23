ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,516,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,933,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.