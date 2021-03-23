ELCO Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.8% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after acquiring an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,827,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,753,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,913,000 after acquiring an additional 245,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,025. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.25 and a twelve month high of $219.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.93 and a 200-day moving average of $194.55.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.12.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

