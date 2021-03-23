The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is ELCO Management Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,887 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for about 4.5% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 190,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. 10,829,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,290,372. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

