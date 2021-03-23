Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Boosted by Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 150.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,051 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises approximately 7.6% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,854,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,506,000 after buying an additional 368,605 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 169,637 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 184,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 39.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 535,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,122,000.

CEF traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 866,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,755. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

