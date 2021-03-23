OKCash (OK) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $33,358.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKCash has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,437.10 or 0.99885379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00034505 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011329 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00077323 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003183 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,947,987 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

