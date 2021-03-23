Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $651.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report sales of $651.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $676.00 million and the lowest is $634.81 million. Incyte posted sales of $568.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

INCY stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,503. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.61. Incyte has a 52-week low of $63.29 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6,235.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 554,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

