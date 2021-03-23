Heard Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Heard Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Rambus accounts for approximately 2.9% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,659.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 879,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,221. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

