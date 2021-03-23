Caxton Corp Buys New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock traded down $14.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.95. 206,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,754. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.61. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $260.00 and a 1-year high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Truist increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

