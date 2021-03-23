Caxton Corp Sells 33,824 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Caxton Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,824 shares during the period. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals comprises 0.6% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Caxton Corp owned about 0.24% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 159,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,543. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $305.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.76). Sell-side analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIGR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.