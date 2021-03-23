Caxton Corp Has $38.05 Million Stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Caxton Corp boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Cardiff Oncology accounts for approximately 23.7% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Caxton Corp owned about 0.06% of Cardiff Oncology worth $38,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,910,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $18,049,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,853 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $6,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 341,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 624,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $378.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,425 shares of company stock worth $98,281. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.