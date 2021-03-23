Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,826 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,826 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after acquiring an additional 654,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,016,000 after acquiring an additional 163,772 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,575,000 after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.05. 30,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,497. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.