Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 128,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter.

GGN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,778. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

