Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.78. 184,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,514. The company has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $183.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average of $165.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

