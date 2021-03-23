Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells 16,775 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $8.36 on Tuesday, hitting $82.50. 27,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $90.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

