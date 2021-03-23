Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells 16,775 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of DIOD stock traded down $8.36 on Tuesday, hitting $82.50. 27,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $90.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
