Banc Funds Co. LLC Buys 35,338 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 1.16% of CNB Financial worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,529. The company has a market cap of $401.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

