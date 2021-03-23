Banc Funds Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,106 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 14.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 10.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $81,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $49,878.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,857.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402 over the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.