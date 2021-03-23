Banc Funds Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of CBTX worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CBTX by 5,943.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 510.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBTX stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. 4,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,015. CBTX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Research analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens cut shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

