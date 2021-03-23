Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 85,000 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,000. Shift4 Payments comprises 3.5% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.53.

Shares of FOUR traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 628,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.