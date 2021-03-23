Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be bought for about $655.04 or 0.01197937 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $222,712.21 and approximately $10,069.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.26 or 0.00464999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00148244 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.64 or 0.00780244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00075220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 tokens. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

