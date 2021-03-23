PancakeSwap Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $429.96 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $11.21 or 0.00020510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.26 or 0.00464999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00148244 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.64 or 0.00780244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00075220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 230,314,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,612,682 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CAKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.