Banc Funds Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. 2,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $798.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.68%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $65,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,965.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,800 shares of company stock worth $622,292 over the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

