Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,122 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.97% of TriState Capital worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ TSC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 9,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,679. The stock has a market cap of $777.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

