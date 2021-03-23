Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Provident Financial Services makes up approximately 1.7% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 1.27% of Provident Financial Services worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

PFS traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 372,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.