Banc Funds Co. LLC Grows Stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 908,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares during the quarter. HBT Financial accounts for 1.3% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 1,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,371. HBT Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $458.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

