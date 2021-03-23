Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,222,058 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,264,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222,058 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Micron Technology worth $470,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.43. 1,523,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,350,666. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

