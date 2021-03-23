High Falls Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.70. The stock had a trading volume of 435,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,983. The firm has a market cap of $326.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.64.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

