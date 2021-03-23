Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $225.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $175.00. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,848. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -207.83 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,601,348. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 881,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

