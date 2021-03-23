200,000 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Acquired by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,754,000. Domo comprises 1.8% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.67% of Domo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $140,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,691,000 after buying an additional 254,126 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after buying an additional 115,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domo by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 929,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Domo by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. 17,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

